El Salvador Mines First BTC Using Volcano Energy

President Nayib Bukele announced that El Salvador has mined a small proportion of its first bitcoin for the first time since officially adopting the cryptocurrency as legal tender, by utilizing power naturally obtained using geothermal power obtained from Volcanos.

The mining project has, according to the press release, generated a total of 0.00599179 BTC so far, and is operated by the state-backed LaGeo SA de CV. This is a fairly small number, in the long run, being the rough equivalent of USD 287.34 at the time of writing (or GBP 212.14).

This was celebrated in a tweet released by President Bukele, in which he shared the total amount of mined bitcoin so far, which is far from one whole bitcoin as of yet. The tweet also includes a section called “payment pending” which is listed separately from the amount of bitcoin that was gained through mining.

