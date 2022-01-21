El Salvador Plans to Offer Crypto-Based Loans for SMEs

Andrés Engler
·2 min read

The government of El Salvador plans to offer small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) $10 million in crypto-based loans as of the first quarter of 2022.

Acumen, a Solana-based lending and borrowing platform, will provide U.S. dollar funding to El Salvador's National Commission for Micro and Small Enterprises (Conamype), a government entity that plans to allocate financing to local informal entrepreneurs and self-employed workers, Conamype's president Paul Steiner told CoinDesk.

Acumen's loans will have an annual interest rate of 6% to 7%, although it could reach up to 10%, Acumen's project manager Andrea Gómez told CoinDesk.

According to Steiner, 86% of the companies in El Salvador operate in the informal sector and do not have access to banking services. Of that percentage, 98% rely on unregistered lenders offering loans at annual interest rates of 2,300%, on average, he added.

"They are loan sharks charging between 20% and 25% per month. That is what we want to avoid," Steiner said.

According to Steiner, the government has been in talks with Acumen since October 2021, following the approval of bitcoin as legal tender in the Central American country. In parallel, it holds negotiations with different crypto lending platforms looking to provide loans to Salvadoran SMEs, Steiner said, adding that, if signed, the agreements could total $200 million.

Acumen will convert crypto to stablecoins — USDC or tether — and send U.S. dollars to Conamype, which plans to deliver U.S. dollars to Salvadoran SMEs and entrepreneurs through the state-owned bank Banco Hipotecario, Steiner said.

Vice versa, Salvadorans will pay capital and interests in U.S. dollars and the government will return U.S. dollars to Acumen, Steiner said.

El Salvador's government and Acumen are still defining details of the agreement, said Gomez, who added that the product will be ready in the first quarter of the year.

According to Gomez, Acumen currently has 15,000 users and was authorized as a lender by the Central Bank of El Salvador in November 2021.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • E-Commerce Giant Mercado Libre Invests in Crypto Firms Paxos, 2TM

    The company acquired shares of 2TM, the holding company for Mercado Bitcoin crypto exchange, and made a “strategic investment” in Paxos.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles Below $40,000 to Lowest Level in Five Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesCryptocurrencies sank Friday, taking Bitcoin to the lowest level in more than five months as risk aversion again swept across global markets.The largest crypt

  • Russian central bank proposes ban on cryptocurrencies, citing threat to financial stability

    Russia's central bank on Thursday proposed banning cryptocurrency in the country over concerns about financial instability.The bank released a report saying that cryptocurrency should be blocked as a means of transaction for government-issued currency, and financial institutions should be prevented from using it, Reuters reported. It also proposed banning the mining of cryptocurrency in the world's third largest region for such mining, citing...

  • 3 Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now

    The recent retreat from exciting but risky growth stocks has opened up a lot of tempting buy-in windows. Freelance services marketplace Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) offers a deeply discounted stock along with great business prospects. The driving force behind Fiverr's retreat is the idea that the coronavirus boost will fade out in a hurry.

  • Bitcoin Dips Below $40,000 During Broader Asia Market Sell-Off

    Ether, Solana, and other L1s also slip during Asia trading day.

  • Could Ethereum Overtake Bitcoin in 2022?

    Over the past two months, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) have each shed more than 30% of their market values. Despite the recent losses, among cryptocurrency investors, the question of whether or not to go all-in on Bitcoin or Ethereum is a serious one. Ethereum's 409% surge in 2021 certainly helps to attract heavy attention to the platform.

  • 5 of the Fastest-Scaling Cryptocurrencies

    As has become a common theme in recent years, cryptocurrencies were practically unstoppable in 2021. The aggregate value of all digital currencies ended the year around $2.2 trillion, marking a near-tripling in 12 months. The reason investors are so excited about cryptocurrencies is the potential utility of the blockchain technology that underlies them.

  • ‘Mars One’ Review: A Starry-Eyed, Soft-Hearted Brazilian Family Drama With More Bounce Than Bite

    We have only just settled into the genial rhythms of Gabriel Martins’ “Mars One,” meeting one by one the loving, yearning family of four at its heart when, like capable, brassy matriarch Tércia (Rejane Faria), we get a shock to the system. Sitting at a lunch counter, Tércia is trying to ignore the ranting of […]

  • El Salvador To Begin Offering Bitcoin-Backed Loans for Businesses

    With more than 60% of the entire population invested in crypto, offers such as this would put Bitcoin at the forefront of the economy.

  • Microsoft's bid for Activision Blizzard comes with 2 big legal hurdles

    Microsoft’s (MSFT) largest-ever acquisition, a pending $68.7 billion all-cash purchase of gaming giant Activision Blizzard (ATVI), comes with distinct, and potentially significant, legal hurdles.

  • S&P 500 vs. Russell 2000 ETF: What's the Difference?

    We look at the differences in investing in S&P 500 and Russell 2000 exchange-traded funds, and when to choose one over the other.

  • Goldman Sachs Says There’s Room for Over 40% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    The US stock market is starting to strike some observers as overvalued. For the past three years, it has brought in double-digit returns, and the sustained bullish run has prompted some use of the ‘b’ word, bubble. But a new report from Goldman Sachs, analyzing the situation, suggests that investors should stay the course with US stocks. Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani, the firm’s CIO for Consumer and Wealth Management, acknowledges that valuations are high, perhaps even echoing the burst of the doc.co

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Computer Networking Group Out-Performs Amid Tech Volatility

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Robinhood to start rolling out crypto wallets

    The Menlo Park-based online brokerage had laid out plans to begin testing cryptocurrency wallets last year, with the aim of a broader rollout in 2022. Out of nearly 1.6 million people on a waitlist for the crypto wallet, the top 1,000 selected can now exchange their crypto from Robinhood with external crypto wallets. Robinhood, which benefited from a boom in retail trading during the pandemic, expects to expand the program to 10,000 customers by March.

  • Morgan Stanley Bumps Up Alphabet Price By 7.2%

    Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak raised the price target on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares to $3,430 from $3,200 and reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 25.8%. Nowak updated his models and rolled forward valuations among his Internet sector coverage. Heading into 2022, Nowak said he remains positive on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), Ro

  • Why Are Men More Likely to Die of COVID? It's Complicated.

    It’s one of the most well-known takeaways of the pandemic: Men die of COVID-19 more often than women do. Early on, some scientists suspected the reason was primarily biological, and that sex-based treatments for men — like estrogen injections or androgen blockers — could help reduce their risk of dying. But a new study analyzing sex differences in COVID-19 deaths over time in the United States suggests that the picture is much more complicated. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New Yor

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • Venmo, PayPal and Zelle must report $600+ in transactions to IRS

    As of Jan. 1, mobile payment apps like Venmo, PayPal, Zelle and Cash App are required to report commercial transactions totaling more than $600 a year to the IRS.

  • Trump Solicited Hedge Funds, Family Offices for $1 Billion PIPE

    (Bloomberg) -- When former President Donald Trump said in December that his nascent media company was raising $1 billion from a diverse group of institutional investors, the announcement was highly unusual in that it omitted the participants’ names.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Cov

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.