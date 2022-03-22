El Salvador Postpones Planned Bitcoin Bond: Report

El Salvador has postponed its planned $1 billion bitcoin bond offering due to unfavorable market conditions, Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said on Tuesday, according to a report from Reuters.

It had initially been scheduled to launch between March 15-20 but the Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on the price of bitcoin caused the government to change the date, according to Reuters.

The issuance could be postponed to as late as September, Zelaya told Reuters.

In November 2021, President Nayib Bukele announced plans to build a “Bitcoin City” funded by the sale of the bonds, which have an annual coupon of 6.5%. Half the funds will be used to accumulate bitcoin (BTC), with the rest earmarked for infrastructure and bitcoin mining powered by geothermal energy.

According to a report in the Financial Times, the bonds will not be issued by the government of El Salvador, but instead by state-owned thermal energy company La Geo. Further, Americans will not be eligible to buy the paper, as it will trade on Bitfinex, which isn’t available in the U.S.

UPDATE (March 22, 22:10 UTC): Added details and background in third and fourth bullet points.

