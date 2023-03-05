El Salvador president defends ‘denazifying’ gang members’ graves

A prison agent guards a gang member as he is processed - Secretaria de Prensa de la Presidencia/Reuters

The president of El Salvador has defended making inmates destroy tombstones of gang members following criticism from human rights groups.

The Central American country is currently waging a war on gangs, including the notorious MS-13 group, and declared a state of emergency last year after a spike in murders and violent crime.

More than 56,000 suspected gang members have been arrested as part of a crackdown which has sent the approval ratings of president Nayib Bukele soaring to as high as 90 per cent, according to the International Crisis Group.

But some of his methods have been criticised by human rights groups who claim that people, including children, have been detained without due process and there have been deaths in custody.

Prisoners have been sent to destroy tombstones with sledgehammers and crowbars.

‘Those symbols are banned’

In a video posted to social media last week, Mr Bukele said the move had been “applauded” at home and abroad.

He said: “We are not prohibiting gang members from having graves. What we are prohibiting is for their tombstone to read: MS13 or 18th Street Gang. In El Salvador ... those symbols are banned.

“Gang symbols are not allowed anywhere: not in graffiti, not at home, not on people’s bodies, not on people’s graves.”

He cited German attempts to “denazify” after the war by banning the swastika.

Two out of every 100 Salvadorans are currently locked up, leading to the country having the highest incarceration rate in the world.

Last month pictures were published showing the first inmates arriving at a new mega-prison in Tecoluca, around 50 miles from the capital, which will eventually hold 40,000 inmates. The largest prison in the UK holds just over 1,800 prisoners.

The MS-13 gang is said to be one of the most brutal in the world. It is understood to have been established by Salvadoran immigrants in Los Angeles and spread back to central America in the 1990s.

Its members have been linked to mass murders and extreme violence in El Salvador and the US.