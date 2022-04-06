El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Calls Off Bitcoin 2022 Conference Appearance

Michael Nagle
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrés Engler
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nayib Bukele
    President of El Salvador

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, citing “unforeseen circumstances” that require his full attention at home, cancelled his planned participation in the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami.

  • He did not say what those circumstances are in the letter tweeted out by the conference organizers, although the letter says, "I will have to be in another flank in the battle for freedom."

  • El Salvador is currently in a fierce battle against criminal gangs, known as “maras.” On March 27, 62 people were killed in murders attributed to a local mara, prompting El Salvador's Legislative Assembly to suspend constitutional rights for 30 days.

  • According to El Salvador's National Police, 6,894 gang members have been arrested in the last 11 days.

  • In his letter, Bukele said he had the “sincere hope” of participating to make “another announcement, another small contribution in our fight for the liberation of money.”

  • It was at the Bitcoin 2021 conference last June that Bukele announced his plans to make bitcoin (BTC) legal tender in El Salvador. Expectations for this year's announcement included a progress report on the country’s plans for the sale of $1 billion in bitcoin bonds.

UPDATE (April 6, 14:45): Adds information in first bullet point.

Recommended Stories

  • El Salvador making it harder for murderous gangs to spread messages

    Waging a campaign against gangs responsible for El Salvador having one of the world's highest murder rates, Congress in the Central American republic passed a bill on Tuesday criminalizing the publication of gang messages, including by news outlets. Last month, President Nayib Bukele invoked emergency powers to suspend some constitutional rights to crackdown on gangs engaged in drug trafficking and extortion, and ramped up jail sentences for members of criminal organizations. "When the Germans wanted to eradicate Nazism, they outlawed Nazi symbols (...); no one said anything," Bukele wrote on Twitter after Congress pass the bill on Tuesday.

  • US House of Representatives to Consider Legislation on El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption

    The bi-partisan Accountability for Cryptocurrency in El Salvador (ACES) Act mirrors legislation that advanced out of a Senate committee last month.

  • El Salvador arrests 6,000 gang members in 10 days

    El Salvador has continued its crackdown on what officials are calling a war on gangs as the government has arrested 6,000 gang members in response to a killing spree in March. The rise in gang violence caused a countrywide state of emergency, but advocates claim some of the the efforts are creating a framework for abuse.

  • Terra Foundation adds $230 million bitcoin to its reserves to back its stablecoin

    Terraform Labs co-founder, Do Kwon, announced a purchase of $230 million bitcoin on Twitter on Wednesday as the company look to build up reserves

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Collateralized Mortgages on Offer in Miami

    The State of Florida and Miami City’s aspirations to become an innovative crypto hub take a leap forward, with Bitcoin-collateralized mortgages on offer.

  • Observers Cautious for Bitcoin as US Inflation-Adjusted Bond Yield Hits 2-Year High

    Specifically, the surging inflation-adjusted and nominal government bond yields in the U.S. and worldwide could complicate matters for risk assets, including bitcoin (BTC) and traditional store of value assets like gold. According to the St. Louis Bank of Federal Reserve, the U.S. 10-year real or inflation-adjusted Treasury yield has risen to -0.38% this week, the highest since early June 2020. While the yield remains negative, it has seen a near-90 degree rise of 66 basis points in four weeks.

  • April could be a great month for stocks — if you believe in magic

    Take my word for it: April is the best month of the calendar for stocks. While I have no doubt that the historical data can be tortured to make April look like the best month for equities, the data mining required to do so means that the conclusion has no statistical significance. You still might want to bet that the stock market will perform well this month.

  • Bitcoin Prices Are Rising. A Major Catalyst Could Come Soon.

    Analysts are eyeing the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami that is set to kick off on Wednesday. It could bring a catalyst for the leading cryptocurrency.

  • Web 3 and the Rise of Small Media

    Taking on Web 2's ad-bot-infested business model with Sybil-resistant media.

  • Bitcoin Will Go to the ‘Moon’ Once Fed Pauses, Crypto Billionaire Novogratz Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire crypto investor Michael Novogratz says that once the Federal Reserve takes a pause, Bitcoin could start to take off again.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedNovogratz, who leads Galaxy

  • Remember those crypto Super Bowl ads? Here's why they still matter: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

  • Coinbase Wants to Expand into NFTs, But...

    The most popular platform in the U.S. for buying and selling cryptocurrencies faces market skepticism.

  • German Authorities Shut Down Darknet Marketplace Hydra, Seize 500 BTC

    Germany’s federal police have ‘secured’ Hydra, the Russian darknet marketplace that accounted for around 80% of all darknet market-related crypto transactions.

  • Thousands detained in El Salvador without warrants amid gang killings

    A United Nations agency said it was “deeply concerned” about El Salvador’s response to a recent uptick in gang-related violence and killings, including the detention of thousands of people without proper warrants. Last month, the government declared a state of emergency after El Salvador had 87 murders in one weekend. The move loosened policies surrounding…

  • New Rams LB Bobby Wagner on sudden Seahawks exit: 'It could have been a simple conversation'

    "I shouldn't have had to find out the way I found out."

  • The Metaverse Bubble Might Already Be Collapsing

    In a matter of months, the metaverse went from a hazy concept to one of the biggest buzzwords in business. Facebook's decision to rename itself Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) ignited interest in the virtual worlds that make up the metaverse, a space that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has described as an "embodied internet." Along the way, sales of virtual real estate has boomed, creating a cottage industry with speculators scooping up parcels, and even big brands like Adidas and Nike are establishing their own virtual spaces.

  • Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, Former Heir to Jordan's Throne, Renounces His Royal Title

    "I have come to the conclusion that my personal convictions...are not in line with the approaches, trends and modern methods of our institutions," Hamzah announced via Twitter on Sunday

  • Nasdaq drops 2.3% as stocks end sharply lower after remarks by Fed's Brainard

    Stocks fell sharply Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite leading the way among major indexes after remarks by Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard sparked a jump in Treasury yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 280 points, or 0.8%, to close near 34,642, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 dropped 57 points, or 1.3%, o finish near 4,525. The Nasdaq gave up around 328 points, or 2.3%, finishing near 14,204. Brainard, in a speech, said the Fed will "continue t

  • Slovak far-right leader sentenced for sympathy to neo-Nazism

    An appeals court in Slovakia on Tuesday dismissed a lower court ruling that had convicted the leader of a far-right party with seats in the Slovak parliament of illegal use of neo-Nazi symbols and had sentenced to four years and four months in prison. Kotleba, head of the People’s Party Our Slovakia, was standing trial after he presented three poor families with checks for 1,488 euros ($1,633) in 2017. The Specialized Criminal Court in Pezinok issued originally the verdict on October 2020.

  • The World’s Most Innovative Electric Motorcycles Are Going on View at LA’s Petersen Museum

    The show opens to the public on April 14.