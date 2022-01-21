El Salvador Purchases 410 More Bitcoins Amid Market Drop, President Bukele Says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Bellusci
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nayib Bukele
    President of El Salvador

El Salvadaor bought 410 bitcoin for $15 million Friday, the country’s President Nayib Bukele said on Twitter.

  • “Some guys are selling really cheap,” he added in his tweet. Bitcoin was down about 12% late Friday to the $36,500 level as broader crypto prices also retreated.

  • The nation now holds over 1,500 BTC and plans to issue a $1 billion, 10-year bitcoin bond this year.

  • Bukele has been a consistent dip buyer over the past couple of months in a sign of confidence in the cryptocurrency's long-term prospects.

  • Bitcoin officially became legal tender in El Salvador last September, three months after the country’s legislature passed the Bitcoin Law.

Read more: El Salvador Plans to Offer Crypto-Based Loans for SMEs

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories