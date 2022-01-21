El Salvador Purchases 410 More Bitcoins Amid Market Drop, President Bukele Says

Reuters

The Biden administration plans to unveil new steps on Friday to retain international students who specialize in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), as part of its effort to counter China, officials said. The measures will allow specialists in STEM fields to use cultural-exchange visas to stay for up to 3 years of training. "Other countries, most notably China, are using STEM talent to try to supplant the United States as the world's foremost scientific and technological innovator," one of the officials told reporters.