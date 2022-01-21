El Salvador Purchases 410 More Bitcoins Amid Market Drop, President Bukele Says
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Nayib BukelePresident of El Salvador
El Salvadaor bought 410 bitcoin for $15 million Friday, the country’s President Nayib Bukele said on Twitter.
“Some guys are selling really cheap,” he added in his tweet. Bitcoin was down about 12% late Friday to the $36,500 level as broader crypto prices also retreated.
Nope, I was wrong, didn’t miss it.
El Salvador just bought 410 #bitcoin for only 15 million dollars 🥳
Some guys are selling really cheap 🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/vEUEzp5UdU
— Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) January 21, 2022
The nation now holds over 1,500 BTC and plans to issue a $1 billion, 10-year bitcoin bond this year.
Bukele has been a consistent dip buyer over the past couple of months in a sign of confidence in the cryptocurrency's long-term prospects.
Bitcoin officially became legal tender in El Salvador last September, three months after the country’s legislature passed the Bitcoin Law.
Read more: El Salvador Plans to Offer Crypto-Based Loans for SMEs