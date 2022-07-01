El Salvador Purchases 80 Additional Bitcoin at $19K, President Bukele Says

Michael Nagle
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrés Engler
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nayib Bukele
    President of El Salvador

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

El Salvador purchased 80 bitcoin at $19,000 each, President Nayib Bukele said on Thursday.

  • “Bitcoin is the future. Thank you for selling cheap,” Bukele tweeted, and accompanied the text with screenshots of 40 purchases made on Thursday, which totalled $1.52 million.

  • El Salvador's last bitcoin purchase was in May, according to Bukele, when the Central American country acquired 500 coins for a total of $15.3 million, at a price of $30,744 each.

  • According to CoinDesk data based on Bukele's announcements, El Salvador is 55.03% down on its bitcoin bet. From September to date, the country has acquired 2301 coins for a total of $103.9 million, but its portfolio is currently worth $46.6 million.

  • In May, El Salvador Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said that the bitcoin amount the country had at that time represented less than 0.5% of its annual budget, adding that the bitcoin losses posed “extremely minimal” risk to the country’s fiscal position.

Read more: El Salvador Postpones Bitcoin Bond: Report

Recommended Stories