El Salvador to receive 1 million vaccine doses from China after boosting diplomatic ties

Vaccination against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in El Salvador
·1 min read

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvador will receive a batch of 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses made by Chinese company Sinopharm on Monday in a show of strengthened diplomatic ties between the two nations.

This latest batch of vaccines will cover the remainder of El Salvador's target population of 4.5 million people it aimed to inoculate, the government said.

"With the arrival of this batch of vaccines in a couple of hours, El Salvador will exceed 9.5 million vaccine (doses)," Health Minister Francisco Alabi said during a local TV interview.

The administration of President Nayib Bukele recently ratified a cooperation agreement with China following the release of a U.S. government list that labeled 17 Central American politicians, including close Bukele allies, as corrupt.

After the United States released the list, Bukele praised China's $500 million in public investments in El Salvador "without conditions," an apparent contrast to aid from Washington and U.S.-backed lenders that is conditioned on good governance.

The United States has donated 3 million Moderna vaccine doses to El Salvador in partnership with the COVAX global vaccine mechanism.

Before the arrival of the Sinopharm doses, El Salvador had acquired about 8.5 million doses of vaccines by AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinovac and Moderna through purchases, donations and COVAX.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria, writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil says China's Sinopharm seeks COVID-19 vaccine emergency-use authorization

    China National Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (Sinopharm) has applied for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil, the Brazilian health agency Anvisa said in a statement on Monday. Brazil already uses another Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, Sinovac Biotech's Coronavac, which is the vaccine most administered in the South American nation.

  • Another report Rockets ‘aggressively’ trying to trade for No. 1 pick

    Would the Pistons trade away the pick?

  • Police: IS sympathizers behind attempt on ex-Maldives leader

    A Maldives group that sympathizes with the Islamic State group carried out an assassination attempt in May on former President Mohamed Nasheed, police said. The suspected ringleader, identified only as Thasleem, was arrested on Saturday in the southern Addu atoll, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mohamed Riaz told reporters. Nasheed was injured in a May 6 blast outside his home in the capital, Male.

  • One of Mexico's few Black politicians dies of COVID-19

    One of Mexico’s few Black politicians has died after contracting COVID-19 in April, leaders of his party confirmed Monday. René Juárez once served as governor of the Pacific coast state of Guerrero, which, along with neighboring Oaxaca and the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, are home to to much of Mexico’s relatively small Black population. Juárez, 65, also served as party leader of the former ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, known as the PRI.

  • Season 2 of 'Walking Dead: World Beyond' Gets Premiere Date, First Look (Video)

    "Walking Dead: World Beyond" is proving to be a key piece of the expanding "Walking Dead" universe, thanks to the focus that the spinoff has put on the mysterious Civic Republic, which has only appeared on the fringes of the other shows in the franchise. And now we know when we'll get to see more of Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope's (Alexa Mansour) struggle to try to free their dad from the CRM's clutches: October 3 on AMC, and earlier for AMC+ subscribers. The news came out of the "World Beyond"

  • Hong Kong’s Cheung Ka-long clinches Olympic gold in historic win at Tokyo Games

    Hong Kong has clinched its first gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Edgar Cheung Ka-long beat defending Olympic champion Daniele Garozzo, 15-10, in the final of the individual men’s foil on Day 3 to win gold. It is Hong Kong’s first ever medal in the event and only the city’s second gold medal in history. Sports news editor Paul Ryding brings us the news from the Tokyo fencing arena, on a day when Hong Kong athletes shone across multiple events.

  • UN: Women, children casualties on the rise in Afghanistan

    More women and children were killed and wounded in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 than in the first six months of any year since the United Nations began systematically keeping count in 2009, a U.N. report said Monday. The war-torn country saw a 47% increase in the number of all civilians killed and wounded in violence across Afghanistan in the first six months of the year, compared to the same period last year, according to the report. “I implore the Taliban and Afghan leaders to take heed of the conflict’s grim and chilling trajectory and its devastating impact on civilians," said Deborah Lyons, the U.N. secretary-general’s special representative for Afghanistan.

  • Republican lawmaker says public transit dispute holding up U.S. infrastructure bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The lead U.S. Republican negotiator on an infrastructure plan said on Sunday he hoped for a detailed agreement sometime this week despite a dispute over spending on mass transit, but a Democratic source said several other issues were also unresolved. Lawmakers are hoping to hold a procedural vote in the Senate as soon as Monday on whether to start debate on the bipartisan plan, and negotiators are trying to nail down final details. A bipartisan framework brokered with President Joe Biden and announced over a month ago provides for $1.2 trillion in funding over five years, including about $579 billion in new spending on roads, bridges, ports and other public works projects.

  • China blames U.S. for "stalemate," "dangerous policy" in first high-level meeting since Alaska

    China's vice foreign minister lashed out at the U.S. during the visit of the State Department's No. 2 diplomat on Monday, accusing the Biden administration of "demonizing" Beijing as an "imagined enemy," according to remarks released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.Why it matters: Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman became the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit China when she met her counterpart Xie Feng in Tianjin. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic ins

  • Bitcoin Miner Crusoe Energy Seeks New Loan to Expand Operations

    (Bloomberg) -- Data center company Crusoe Energy Systems Inc. is sounding out investor interest in a potential debt deal that would help grow the firm’s Bitcoin mining business, according to people with knowledge of the mater.Crusoe is seeking a $100 million to $125 million loan, said the people, who asked not to be identified because talks are private. The potential financing would be backed by Crusoe’s bitcoin mining and generation equipment, and deal discussions are in the early stages and co

  • Volkswagen ID.Buzz to get a trio of variants for Europe and U.S.

    Automotive News Europe reports that Volkswagen is planning three initial versions of the ID.Buzz van. Two of them are designed for Europe, the first being a "ride-pooling" version, the second a cargo van. A few years after launch, this Euro-focused cargo version is expected to be the VW Group's first Level 4 autonomous vehicle on sale.

  • Man fatally shoots ex-wife, man at Houston soccer field

    A man who fatally shot his pregnant ex-wife and her boyfriend in the parking lot of a Houston soccer park as children played in a tournament was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said. The Harris County sheriff's office said that deputies arriving at the soccer park Sunday morning found a 29-year-old man shot to death and his 38-year-old girlfriend wounded. Sgt. Ben Beall of the Harris County sheriff’s office said that the woman was taken to a hospital, where she and her unborn child were pronounced dead.

  • Is Ethan Allen (ETH) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Alliance for Black Doulas for Black Mamas Graduates 9 Black Doulas

    This UNC-founded program is making sure Black women are taking care of Black mothers.

  • Man shot after siblings track down stolen vehicle, Lexington police say

    “We would advise against that.” Victim, brother go after thief who took vehicle that ended up in crash, Lexington police say.

  • GOP's Portman says Senate infrastructure deal '90 percent' done, held up by mass transit

    GOP's Portman says Senate infrastructure deal '90 percent' done, held up by mass transit

  • No charges against deputies involved in Charleston jail death of Jamal Sutherland

    The announcement comes six months after Jamal Sutherland, a Black man with mental illnesses, died inside the Charleston County jail.

  • Thailand reports record COVID-19 cases with focus on vaccinations

    Thailand on Monday reported 15,376 coronavirus cases, a record number for a second consecutive day, amid public criticism over the pace of the country's vaccination rollout that has fallen behind some neighbours. The Southeast Asian nation, which has recorded a cumulative total of 512,678 infections, also reported 87 new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 4,146. After managing to contain virus cases for most of last year, authorities have struggled to deal with outbreaks driven by new variants in recent months, including the Delta variant first detected in India.

  • Japan upsets China for table tennis mixed doubles gold

    Japanese pair Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito ended China's recent dominance in the sport by beating Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen 4-3 for the mixed doubles title. The upset comes five years after China swept all four table tennis tournaments at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

  • Nintendo's 'Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit' is on sale for $75 right now

    Save 25 percent on Nintendo's Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit sets for the Switch.