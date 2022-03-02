El Salvadoran man deported in 2019 from U.S. arrested in Rangeley area

Mar. 2—RANGELEY — A man from El Salvador who was deported from the U.S. in 2019 was taken into custody Feb. 17 after border patrol agents encountered a Penske truck partially blocking traffic in the Rangeley area.

Agents approached the driver, Oscar Armando Reyes-Pais, 47, and determined he is a citizen of El Salvador and here illegally, according to a release on the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol website. The exact location was not given.

He was taken to the Rangeley Border Patrol Station for further processing and checks. The checks revealed that Reyes-Pais was convicted of homicide in El Salvador in 2008, according to the release.

"Reyes-Pais admitted that he killed a woman in El Salvador and served 10 years for the crime. Reyes-Pais was also previously deported from the United States in 2019," the release states.

He was held overnight at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington before being picked up by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

"The arrest of this subject is another reminder of the important work that is being performed, every day," according to acting Patrol Agent in Charge John Krause of the Rangeley Station.

"These types of arrests occur across the nation and Houlton Sector is no exception. Border Security is national security, and I am proud of the work my team in Maine does," Houlton Sector Chief Patrol Agent William Maddocks added in the release.

Rangeley Station is one of six U.S. Border Patrol stations in Maine, all of which fall under the Houlton Sector Headquarters. Agents assigned to the Rangeley Station are responsible for securing 86 miles of border between the United States and Canada, located on Maine's western border with Canada.