ELAINE HARRIS SPEARMAN: Superintendent deserves support from parents and community

When many people look at Alabama, this is a state that has been given up on -- across the country and across the world -- for a myriad of reasons.

The state has a history that does not evoke pride, no matter how you look at it. Regardless of how hard some may try, you cannot erase or re-write the cancerous history that is forever embedded in history.

There are still those who must be brought kicking and screaming into a forever-changing world. “The world is changing and anyone who thinks he can live alone is sleeping through a revolution.” The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said this in a sermon given at Washington Episcopal Cathedral in Washington, D.C., in March 1968.

Alabama’s soil is soaked with the blood, sweat and tears of those who have sought to make a difference. King made this statement over 50 years ago. While much remains the same, many things have changed, and are changing.

Elaine Harris Spearman

There are counties in Alabama that are spoken about regularly. Etowah County can no longer be ignored. Over 104,000 people call Etowah County home.

“Gadsden remains integral to the identity of Etowah County, boasting an epicenter for tourism and career opportunities.” This from the current Etowah County Guide, 2024 edition, which was distributed at a recent annual meeting of the Etowah Chamber.

It really is the right thing for Gadsden’s mayor to lead the way in joining mayors and their administrations of other Etowah cities to move our portion of northeast Alabama forward.

Together is better. The Gadsden City Board of Education removed the “interim” tag from Keith Blackwell, giving him the superintendent of schools job on a permanent basis.

Tony Reddick, the former superintendent, retired in August 2023 and should be commended for much of the work that he did for the school district and collaboration with the city administration.

The heart of a city moving forward attracting development and industry as well as attracting new people to the area is the educational system. People have got to cease the attempts to designate whom they want their children to be educated with and by. New blood is needed in the whole area to ease the “every event, no matter what becomes a family reunion.”

We all remember that Kermit the Frog said, “it ain’t easy being green.” A superintendent of schools could say the same thing about being a superintendent. Although there are many without the credentials, experience, demeanor, or temperament, who really do believe that they are qualified and can do the job better than anyone; one of the rotating superintendents across the country could tell you differently.

No. 1 on the superintendent’s agenda is reading. The Alabama Literacy Act of 2019 mandates that students read at grade level for promotion from the third grade. Reading is fundamental. We are well past the time when there are people who simply cannot read.

Superintendent Blackwell is saying it now. Parental involvement is needed, as well as community involvement. There will be no need for hysterics, parental meltdowns and alleged community outrage when your children, grandchildren, nieces and your friend’s children are repeating a grade because they cannot read.

Everyone has been made aware of this deficiency. It has to be tackled; Blackwell is also emphasizing teacher respect and made references to parent-teacher relationships “back in the day.” Yes, people of a certain age do remember that teachers were free to “tell on you,” and you had no recourse. It was no, “not my child.”

We realize that we are living in a changing world. Parental responsibility for making your child the best that they can be has not changed. All of the training that a child can get does not rest with the educational system.

It is not a teacher's fault that your child has a “smart mouth” and must be held to account, less we produce some of the same kind of adults that we see on a day-to-day basis. It is jaw-dropping that many people are realizing that young people cannot sign their names. No cursive. What are they to do when executing contracts (of any kind), driver’s license signatures or other documents? It is a horrifying thought that they place an X on the line, or block print (which is not a signature).

The superintendent has some lofty and realistic goals for the children of this district. To achieve these goals will require better parental participation and community support.

Stop waiting until you are unhappy with something that has occurred and showing up “en masse” at a school board meeting following a pied piper, whichever one it may be.

The school board members need to take individual assessments and determine if they should still remain on the board. It may be time to do something else. There is no need for any lifetime positions on the board.

The voters should surely pay more attention to people that they elect to oversee the education and well-being of the children of Etowah County.

Elaine Harris Spearman, Esq., a Gadsden native, is an attorney and is the retired legal advisor to the comptroller of the City of St. Louis. The views expressed are her own.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: ELAINE HARRIS SPEARMAN: School superintendent needs community support