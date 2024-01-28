ELAINE HARRIS SPEARMAN: Why the rest of the nation shouldn't follow Iowa's lead

We do not live in the United States of Iowa or the United States of Florida, nor do we reside in the United States of Texas. We live in the United States of America.

The three named states are not even a microcosm of the whole of America.

First of all, it is unfortunate that the people of the rural state of Iowa believe GOP candidates when the candidates tell them that they set the tone and pace for the nation with their choice. Their choice does not influence the people of this country into thinking that the residents of Iowa know what is best for the United States.

The 2.8 million people who inhabit Iowa are alike in nature and kind, similar and congruous. In a word, they are homogenous.

Elaine Harris Spearman

For your consumption, the rural state of Iowa has a 91.3% white population. According to reports issued, two-thirds of Iowans believe the lies that Donald Trump continues to tell. Trump has already been found guilty of defaming writer E. Jean Carrol after a rape accusation. The jury awarded her $5 million for sexual assault. A further trial for additional damages for continuing his vicious comments is ongoing.

The population of rural Iowa breaks down as follows: 89.09% white; two or more races 2.95%; Asian 2.52%; other races; 1.2%; Native Americans 0.33%; Native Hawaiian/Pacific Island 0.13%. There is simply no way that what Iowans think should give any pause to the rest of America or influence and what the rest of the country believes. They are willing to ignore the track record of Trump and push him upon all of the rest of America.

Trump is treating the candidacy for president of the United States like a prize in a cheap game show. His mockery, bad jokes and just plain dumb lines are, or should be, an embarrassment to every thinking person in the world, not just America.

Again, we witnessed a complete show of lack of cognizance by Trump when he repeated candidate Nikki Haley’s name over and over as being in charge of security during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. We all knew whom he was untruthfully talking about. It never dawned upon him that he was calling the wrong person’s name.

Such a gaffe being repeated over and over usually jars the speaker into correcting the mistake, accompanied by an apology. Someone in the audience will usually help you to correct yourself. Trump gives no thoughtful measured response to anything. Why is that? I believe that his base does not expect an sensible, educated thoughtful response.

Red meat immigration statements (build a wall and have Mexico pay for it); getting back at people who did not support everything that he did; being held liable by the rule of law (get them); appears to be all that they want to hear from the flawed candidate.

It continues to be a grievous sight to watch the governor of Texas, in a wheelchair appear to have no heart or soul as he talks tough and send pitiful women and children on buses to nowhere. It is understood that there is a need for an updated immigration policy in the United States.

The repair comes from Congress and the office of the president. It is easy to blame the president for the state of immigration laws. Remember the three branches of government. The millions collected for the wall by Trump and acolytes was stolen by the same people who collected it. There is one thing for certain. You cannot wall up the entire country.

The Texas governor would do well to remember a quote from Lorraine Hansberry’s “Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window” (1972): “One cannot live with sighted eyes and feeling heart and not know and read of the miseries which affect the world.”

The GOP has allowed itself to become a party of hatred, violence and targeted attacks on anyone who does not get in lockstep with their behind-the-times views. They appear to offer no middle ground for those who do not wish to be extremist.

Trump leads the party with incendiary rhetoric. A spokesperson for American Bridge 21st Century, a tracking, research and rapid response operation in the Democratic Party, said, “Donald Trump is still the Donald Trump that you know from his first term and from over four decades of public life.”

There is absolutely no record of public service. He makes fun of personal handicaps of people and fails to look at himself and his own family. His grandfather was a German immigrant. Neither he nor his base offer a humane, studied approach to the issue facing America and other countries. His wife and her family were part of the “coming to America.”

As candidate Trump attempts to continue to make light of his behavior with a fake call for unity, people should not be fooled.

Believe that he is being advised that he is his own worst enemy. As Maya Angelou said many years ago, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” She is often misquoted.

Chaos and upheaval will continue to follow Trump no matter what. If the nation should be so unfortunate and he would prevail, there are growing concerns about a refusal to take the oath of office because the oath promises to uphold the Constitution of the United States.

The National Guard of the United States should be present at the Capitol, inside and out. We, as a people, should never have to endure what we have seen in this country.

Should the words be changed in any way or if there is a refusal to take the oath, the person exhibiting such behavior should be escorted out by armed guards.

Elaine Harris Spearman, Esq., a Gadsden native, is an attorney and is the retired legal advisor to the comptroller of the City of St. Louis. The views expressed are her own.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: ELAINE HARRIS SPEARMAN: Iowa voters ignore Trump's track record