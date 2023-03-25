Elan Valley planetarium plan as Devil's Gulch path reopens

A planetarium is among proposals designed to boost tourism in Powys.

Welsh Water is hoping to develop the theatre for learning about astronomy and the night sky at its Elan Valley Visitor Centre near Rhayader.

The company revealed its plans as it officially reopened the Devil's Gulch path in the Elan Valley, which was closed by a rockfall five years ago.

It is bidding for funding via the Mid Wales Growth Deal.

Under this scheme, the Welsh and UK governments provide half the start-up cash to raise the fortunes of Powys and Ceredigion.

Welsh Water said its Elan Valley project was worth about £20m.

The Elan Valley became an International Dark Sky Park in 2015, meaning the night sky is protected and lighting controls are in place to prevent light pollution.

Other plans include redeveloping and extending the Elan Valley Visitor Centre, a water sports and events hub, small glamping site, and improving footpaths.

Devil's Gulch was closed in 2018 after the first rockfall, which were followed by others.

'Outdoors capital of Wales'

Repair work began in January, and the path reopened ahead of schedule in February.

Vicky Martin, head of Welsh Water's visitor attraction strategy, said: "We are pleased to have been able to reopen this beauty spot so the trail can be enjoyed by local people and visitors once again.

"We would like to thank our customers and the community of Elan Valley for bearing with us while we completed this essential work, and we hope to further enhance the area with our plans for the Elan Valley Lakes project."

The repairs included anchoring and bolting the rock, along with adding rock netting to secure the path against more rockfalls.

Local councillor Angela Davies, who performed the ribbon cutting ceremony with Brecon and Radnorshire MP Fay Jones, said: "Rhayader is the outdoors capital of Wales and the Elan Valley trail is one of our most popular routes for walkers, runners, cyclist and horse riders.

"The reopening of the Devil's Gulch ensures that locals and visitors of all ages and abilities can once again get out into countryside to enjoy the stunning Elan Valley scenery."