Is Elanco Animal Health Incorporated's (NYSE:ELAN) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 39% over the last month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Elanco Animal Health's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Elanco Animal Health is:

1.2% = US$68m ÷ US$5.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.01.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Elanco Animal Health's Earnings Growth And 1.2% ROE

It is quite clear that Elanco Animal Health's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 17%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Elanco Animal Health grew its net income at a significant rate of 65% in the last five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Elanco Animal Health's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 17% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:ELAN Past Earnings Growth April 20th 2020 More

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It's important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future.

Is Elanco Animal Health Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Elanco Animal Health doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.





Summary

In total, it does look like Elanco Animal Health has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.