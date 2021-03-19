Elanco says flea, tick collars safe amid pressure to recall product

·2 min read

(Reuters) - Elanco Animal Health Inc said on Friday it was backing the safety of its popular pet collars to repel flea and ticks after a Congressional subcommittee asked for the product to be recalled following reports linking it to hundreds of pet deaths.

No market action is warranted and media reports on hundreds of deaths among pets are based on "raw data", the maker of pet medicines and products said in a statement.

USA Today and Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting earlier this month reported 1,698 related pet deaths linked to the collars since 2012, citing documents by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

"Thorough investigation of available data has shown no established link between exposure to the active ingredients in Seresto and pet deaths," said Tony Rumschlag, senior director for technical consultants at Elanco.

The EPA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The chair of the House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy sent a letter to Elanco on Thursday, asking the company to temporarily recall the collars and issue full customer refunds.

The letter said the committee believed the actual number of deaths and injuries could be much higher since consumers might not know that these events should be reported to the EPA, which needs to register such complaints since the collars contain pesticides.

Elanco said the reported rate of adverse events in the United States was 0.3%, based on more than 25 million Seresto collars sold since 2012.

The company acquired Seresto through its deal for Bayer's animal health business last year.

Seresto generated $64 million in sales in the fourth quarter, accounting for about 1.4% of Elanco's total sales.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Anil D'Silva)

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter's 'Birdwatch' crowd experiment courts familiar challenges

    In January, just weeks after Twitter Inc permanently banned former President Donald Trump following the storming of the U.S. Capitol, the social media company started asking U.S. users to help identify and fact-check misleading tweets in a new pilot program. But Birdwatch, which has about 2,000 participants and is currently cordoned off in its own section of the site, is already facing many of the same challenges as Twitter itself -discerning facts from partisan opinion and dealing with the potential for harassment or people trying to manipulate the system. "There's a lot to do to get there, to the point where we're comfortable putting these things on tweets," Keith Coleman, Twitter's vice president of product, told Reuters.

  • Analysis: Europe must play catch-up as U.S. economy readies for take-off

    Struggling to get its vaccine campaign and economic recovery plan in gear, Europe can only watch with envy the stratospheric growth path projected for the stimulus-fueled U.S. economy. The bigger question, they say, is whether Europe's web of greater social protections will in the longer term stifle the remodelling of its economy which leaders hope will be one of the few positive takeaways from the health crisis. "The European social contract leads to a slower rebound," Daniel Gross, head of the Centre for European Policy think tank in Brussels, said of the implicit trade-off between securing existing jobs and businesses and allowing new ones to emerge.

  • Armie Hammer accused of violent sexual assault

    An attorney for Hammer has denied the allegations.

  • Jack in the Box manager stabbed after telling man to wear mask

    Police say the suspect "belligerently refused" to cooperate with a store policy that requires face masks inside the establishment, before stabbing the manager three times.

  • Spa shootings suspect was traveling to Florida 'perhaps to carry out additional shootings' before being arrested, Atlanta mayor says

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested in connection to the shootings on Tuesday, following a car chase south of Atlanta.

  • Trump says he may run again for president in 2024 in order to defeat Meghan Markle

    Trump said he hoped Markle would run "because if that happened, I think I'd have an even stronger feeling toward running."

  • The Hong Kong pets emigrating with their owners

    After China's new National Security Law to quell unrest and tighten control over Hong Kong, 40-year-old Don Yip decided it was time to leave but not without his pets.“(These pets) are really a part of my family. I'm also emotionally attached to them after raising them for so many years, I can't abandon them.”Yip made plans to settle in the UK after a new visa scheme for those with British National Overseas passports.As part of that, Yip has spent over $14,000 getting ready to relocate his three fluffy huskies and cat, including transportation, vaccinations and processing medical documents.For help, he hired a pet relocation service called Life Travel.Diana Chan is the company’s founder.She says her business surged in 2019, when Hong Kong faced months of anti-government protests."From 2017 to 2019, our business to successfully transporting pets increased threefold. It was expected to increase due to the influence from the social unrest.”Official numbers show a 35 percent increase in animal export certificates from 2018 to 2020.Animal welfare group the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also said demand for pet microchips is now four times what it once was.Countries like the UK and Australia require them for pets coming in.Jane Gray is with the SPCA's local chapter."Of course, (travelling) will be stressful (for the pets). But, it's a short-term stressful event for maybe 24 hours, when you're talking about the rest of an animal's life with their owner.”Last month, Yip, his girlfriend and her daughter prepared their four pets to make the long journey.They carefully sealed them into kennels and said goodbye before reuniting again in the UK.

  • Officials probe how Trump Tower employees received vaccines before they were eligible

    Local hospital sets up vaccine site at former president’s Chicago hotel

  • Woman who led rally ahead of Capitol insurrection hosting new major summit featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Four-day event hosted by woman who peddled conspiracies about the 2020 race will focus in part on ‘election integrity’

  • Who deserves credit? Biden leans into pandemic politics

    In President Joe Biden's war against the coronavirus, former President Donald Trump hardly exists. The Democratic president ignored Trump in his first prime-time address to the nation, aside from a brief indirect jab. It was the same when Biden kicked off a national tour in Pennsylvania on Tuesday to promote the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

  • Ralph Fiennes 'can't understand vitriol' towards JK Rowling

    The Harry Potter actor defends its creator over comments she made about transgender people.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, and the Squad have made their mark in Congress — just not with actual lawmaking, study finds

    Analysis: Being an effective member of Congress entails much more than just the sausage-making of writing laws, writes US political correspondent Griffin Connolly

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Baker: More vaccine on way, but don't let your guard down

    After more than a year of life limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, Massachusetts is closing in on 1 million fully vaccinated residents and, on Wednesday, announced a timeline for when the rest of the population can begin getting their shots.

  • 10 times women made history in 2021

    Beyoncé won her 28th Grammy at the 2021 awards. She now has more Grammy wins than any woman in history.

  • 'Critically important' to maintain Good Friday agreement: Biden

    "We strongly support that, and think it's critically important to be maintained," Biden said at the start of a virtual meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on St. Patrick's Day. "The political and economic stability of Northern Ireland is very much in the interest of all our people."Biden and Martin pledged to expand ties between the two close allies, including on issues such as climate change, combating the coronavirus pandemic, and cancer research.Martin said he looked forward to visiting Washington and hoped Biden would be able to visit Ireland once it was safe.The Irish leader thanked Biden for his "unwavering support" of the Good Friday Agreement, adding, "It has meant a lot. And it has mattered."

  • A man was found guilty of keeping live sharks in a pool in his basement with plans to sell them on the underground exotic fish market

    Investigators were tipped off after the man was arrested in Georgia with five sharks in the back of his truck.

  • Politics latest news: Government only learned about vaccine shortage 'in last few days', minister admits

    Covid vaccine supply shortage to paralyse UK rollout Ursula von der Leyen threatens to block exports to UK Coronavirus latest news: Indian government halting vaccine exports to UK blamed for supply issues Allister Heath: Tories have abandoned London to a doom-spiral Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The Government only learned about the shortage in vaccine supplies "in the last few days", a senior minister has admitted. Matt Hancock yesterday revealed that appointments for first doses of the Covid jabs would be halted throughout the month of April. Under-50s will not get a jab unless there are "exceptional circumstances" until at least May. But Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, stressed that all those who had appointments already scheduled would receive jabs, and that the target to vaccinate all over-50s by mid-April would be met. He told Radio 4's Today programme ministers had "learned from some of our manufacturers" that there would be a problem after vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi predicted a boost to numbers in the spring. Questioned on reports that the delay was caused by an export ban from India, he stressed there were issues with "multiple manufacturers", adding: "It would not be right to pin blame on any one manufacturer, they are working incredibly hard... It is to be expected there will be some ups and downs." A "number of global manufactures are experiencing issues", Mr Jenrick said. Follow the latest updates below.

  • 'Very promising' data shows vaccines may stop Covid transmission, but big questions remain

    Encouraging signs have emerged that Covid-19 vaccines protect against asymptomatic infections, a factor that scientists say is crucial to ending the pandemic.