Is Elanders AB (publ) (STO:ELAN B) Potentially Underrated?

Elanders AB (publ) (STO:ELAN B) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of ELAN B, it is a company with a strong track record of performance, trading at a great value. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Elanders here.

Very undervalued with proven track record

Over the past few years, ELAN B has more than doubled its earnings, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did ELAN B outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Commercial Services industry expansion, which generated a 9.8% earnings growth. This is what investors like to see! ELAN B is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company's expected cash flow going forward. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts' consensus forecast growth be correct. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, ELAN B's share price is trading below the group's average. This bolsters the proposition that ELAN B's price is currently discounted.

OM:ELAN B Income Statement, July 26th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Elanders, I've compiled three important factors you should further examine:

