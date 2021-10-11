Is Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) Potentially Undervalued?

Let's talk about the popular Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Elastic’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Elastic?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 4.7% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Elastic today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $162.91, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Elastic’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Elastic generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Elastic, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ESTC seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ESTC for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on ESTC should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you want to dive deeper into Elastic, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, Elastic has 4 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

