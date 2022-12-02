Elastic Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$264.4m (up 28% from 2Q 2022).

  • Net loss: US$47.3m (flat on 2Q 2022).

  • US$0.50 loss per share.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Elastic Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.1%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 23%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 22% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 13% growth forecast for the Software industry in the US.

Performance of the American Software industry.

The company's shares are down 4.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Elastic is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis that you should know about...

