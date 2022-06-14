Elayn Hunt Correctional Center corrections officer accused of lying in records about inmate suicide

BATON ROUGE, La. — An Elayn Hunt Correctional Center corrections officer was arrested Tuesday, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

Iberville Parish Sheriff's deputies charged Master Sgt. Samantha Joubert, 28, of Baton Rouge with malfeasance in office and injuring public records She reportedly falsified public documents.

On June 2, an inmate committed suicide at the prison. Upon investigating the death, it was discovered that Joubert documented in the cellblock logbook that she had made routine rounds when she had not.

The Department turned over its findings to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, according to the release.

Joubert remains on suspension pending the investigation. She has been employed at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center since April 19, 2018.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana corrections officer accused of lying about when inmate died