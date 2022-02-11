Elbert County deputy facing DUI charge after wreck in Athens

An Elbert County sheriff’s deputy was charged with DUI on Wednesday morning after he rear-ended a car in Athens, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The deputy, 62-year-old Charles Nolan Dooley, was also charged with following too closely. Dooley was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail about noon and released on a $2,000 bond about four hours later.

The wreck occurred about 8:20 a.m. on Prince Avenue at the intersection of Sunset Drive and the Athens Perimeter entrance ramp, according to the crash report.

A 46-year-old Athens woman told a trooper she was stopped for a red light in the left turn lane when her Nissan Altima “was struck forcefully in the rear.”

Crime news: Athens-Clarke police rescue girl and arrest her suspected Alabama kidnapper

Suspect apprehended: Suspect in 2021 slaying of trucker in Greene County captured in Louisiana

Another motorist reported he was behind the deputy’s patrol unit as they traveled through three intersections and observed the car nearly run a red light and fail to maintain a lane prior to the crash.

That witness also told the trooper that the deputy’s unit, a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, never braked prior to crashing into the rear of the Nissan.

Dooley was also questioned at the scene and said he never saw brake lights on the Nissan and misjudged the speed at which the car was traveling.

Dooley nor the Nissan driver reported injuries. However, a 14-year-old girl in the Nissan was possibly injured, according to the report.

Elbert County Sheriff Melvin Andrews was not working Friday due to an illness, according to his office, and Chief Deputy Darren Scarborough did not return a call seeking comment.

However, Scarborough told The Elberton Star that Dooley, who lives in Jefferson, was driving to work that morning.

Dooley has worked for the sheriff’s office for about two years, including at the jail and for courthouse security, Scarborough told The Star.

No information was available from the sheriff's office about any administrative action that might be taken due to the charges.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Elbert County sheriff's deputy charged with DUI after crash in Athens