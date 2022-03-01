Elbert County man charged with assaulting Athens-Clarke County police officer

An Elbert County man remained in jail without bond Tuesday following his arrest on a felony assault charge after an Athens-Clarke police officer said he was choked while responding to a domestic disturbance.

The alleged assault occurred about 7 p.m. Sunday on Spring Valley Road, where the suspect kicked in the door to the home of a woman who reported the man had threatened her earlier in the day, according to the police report.

When the officer arrived in response to the woman’s call for help, he observed an SUV leaving so he pulled in behind it, causing the person inside the vehicle to begin shouting at him and saying “why are you pulling behind me?” police said.

The 34-year-old officer approached the man, who became uncooperative and refused to give his name, police Lt. Shaun Barnett said.

When the officer attempted to put him in handcuffs, a struggle ensued, during which time the suspect was able to turn around, put the officer in a headlock and grab him by the neck, according to the report.

The officer reported the man squeezed his throat.

“I felt my throat closing from the pressure he was exerting on it and it was difficult to breathe,” the officer said.

The suspect then began lifting the officer, but he lost his balance and both fell to the ground, where he put the officer in a more secure headlock, police said.

However, as they struggled on the ground, the officer was able get handcuffs on the man and backup officers arrived to help, Barnett said.

The officer went to a local hospital where he was treated and released, Barnett said.

The suspect, Kendrix Yniquez Nicely, 28, of Elberton was arrested on charges of felony aggravated assault on an officer, felony obstruction and damage to property.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Elbert County man charged in assault on Athens-Clarke police officer