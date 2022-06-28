Elbert County woman charged with murder in death of Athens child exposed to drugs

An Elbert County woman was arrested late Monday and charged with murder in the death of a 15-month-old Athens child who was exposed to narcotics while being babysat, Athens-Clarke police announced Tuesday.

The suspect, Pamala Graves, 59, of Elberton was also charged with possession of schedule II controlled substances.

Police said earlier that the child was exposed to fentanyl, opiates and Benzodiazapine at the child's home on Oak Hill Drive on Saturday.

The child was taken to a hospital in Athens, then transferred to Children's Hospital in

Augusta where she died, according to police.

Hospital authorities in Augusta contacted Athens-Clarke police, who in turn reported

the matter to the Department of Family and Children Services offices in Athens and

Augusta.

Police are still investigating how the child came in contact with the drugs.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Elberton woman charged with murder in death of child exposed to drugs