Elder abuse accusations levied against employees at Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg

Dec. 31—LEWISBURG — An extensive elder abuse scandal at Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg rocked the Susquehanna Valley in July.

Two teenage employees — resident aide Madison Laine Cox, of Montgomery, and an unidentified male resident assistant who was a minor at the time of arrest — were charged by Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department with taking numerous nude and demeaning photographs and videos of 17 residents between December and April at the facility located at 327 Farley Circle, Lewisburg. Cox was 18 and the male employee 17 when the charges were filed.

The two employees allegedly posed with patients in the shower or on the toilet, took pictures of patients who had defecated themselves or had fallen to the ground and took videos of themselves demeaning or harassing individuals. They allegedly sent those records to each other, shared them on the phone app SnapChat, and showed them to classmates at a school, police said.

The victims ranged in age from 72 to 100 years old. The majority of people residing at Heritage Springs are in various stages of Alzheimer's Disease or dementia, which limits or severely impedes their cognitive abilities, police said.

The state Department of Health revoked Heritage Springs's certificate of compliance in August. The facility had dozens of violations over the last several inspections.

At least seven lawsuits have been filed since July from families of the victims. Attorneys are promising more will come in the new year.

In November, the unidentified male, who turned 18 in August, was adjudicated on 17 of the 34 counts and his disposition was transferred to another county. Adjudication for a juvenile is the functional equivalent of being found guilty in an adult criminal procedure. A disposition hearing in juvenile court is akin to a sentencing hearing in adult court.

Cox, who has been charged with 17 misdemeanor counts of abuse of a care-dependent person, is scheduled for a pre-trial conference at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 18 in front of Union County Judge Michael Piecuch.