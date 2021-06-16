Elder abuse persistent problem

Jun. 16—LIMA — The last year saw an estimated 884 elder victims seek help for identify theft, fraud, domestic violence and other abuses through Elder Victim Services, a division of Allen County Crime Victim Services.

The abuse can be intentional or negligent, ranging from serious crimes such as assault and sexual abuse to identity theft, financial exploitation and prolonged isolation of seniors.

Crime Victim Services was joined by partner agencies Tuesday for a tree dedication ceremony to honor those victims outside Lima Towers, whose residents are primarily seniors and adults with disabilities.

"It's important that all agencies talk about abuse, whether it's elder abuse or domestic violence," said Christel Keller, executive director of the Crossroads Crisis Center, which partners with Crime Victim Services to assist domestic abuse survivors and raise awareness about local services.

Volunteers and staff with the Elder Victim Ministry make weekly calls to check on victims who live in isolation or who have sought the agency's help for other reasons.

Victims often need help reporting identity or credit card theft, a complicated process involving multiple state and federal agencies, fraud alerts and calls to credit bureaus. The process is made all the more confusing by the reality that victims often do not know how their information was stolen, said Elysia Bush, a social worker with the Elder Victim Ministry.

There are other financial scams targeting seniors, such as romance schemes in which an online love interest, often a stranger who met their victim on Facebook or other social media platforms, will ask their victim to send money for a family or medical emergency, Bush said.

"Once the money's been sent," she said, "then another crisis will come up."

The agency sends its trained volunteers and staff to assess damages after a burglary or to help elder victims leave abusive relationships.

Volunteers also offer emotional support as victims navigate recovery. And in some cases, volunteers can connect an elder's child or grandchild to substance-abuse treatment and share resources on behaviors associated with substance dependencies, Bush said.