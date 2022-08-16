Elder abuse probe leads to forged prescription, DCS referral

Aug. 15—What started out as a concern involving prescription drug thefts and elder abuse evolved into the arrest of a family member and investigative referral to the Department of Children's Services.

Maggie Louise Bellflower, 35, no address available, is charged with possession of Oxycodone for sale and/or delivery, prescription fraud, impersonation of a licensed professional and attempting to obtain a Schedule II drug by fraud.

She is also being held on a warrant from out-of-state with a $300,000 bond set in that case. The charge involved was not listed on the report.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputy Nathan Lewis wrote in his report dated Aug. 2 that he responded to a complaint about suspected elder abuse involving the theft of a mother's prescription medication by the daughter of the patient.

The investigation led deputies to an address on W. Creston Rd. for the purpose of doing a welfare check. From there the officers gained information that the suspect and alleged victim might be at the Red Roof Inn.

Lewis and Deputy Kobe Cox traveled to the motel and made contact with the alleged victim who told them her daughter and son-in-law were visiting from out-of-state and that her daughter had just left on foot prior to the officers' arrival.

Phone contact was made with Bellflower who returned to the motel. She was questioned about a shortage in Oxycodone pills for which a prescription had been filled that morning.

A second pill bottle dated July 1 was also found in the room. The two pill bottles bore different names.

After questioning, according to the report, Bellflower admitted to deputies she had acted as a doctor and called Walgreens to have a prescription filled for 34 Oxycodone pills. She also admitted to acting as another physician and faxing a prescription written on notebook paper for 34 more Oxycodone pills.

Walgreens filled both prescriptions and the report states Bellflower admitted to selling approximately 60 pills. The report states Bellflower was advised of her rights and filled out a voluntary statement.

Because a two-month-old child was present in the room, DCS was called and the child was put into the custody of the father. A short time later, the father contacted E-911 and advised then he could not take care of the child and asked that deputies return to pick up the child.

DCS responded and made arrangements for care of the child.

Bellflower was placed under $200,000 bond on the local charges and will make an appearance in General Sessions Court.

