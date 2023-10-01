Elder abuse on the rise

Oct. 1—Freezing for weeks in her room with only a blanket caked in feces and urine, Susan Wade suffered extreme frostbite by the time her grandson called an ambulance to their Carbondale Twp. home. Doctors couldn't save the 70-year-old's left foot toes and had to amputate.

Unquestionably, the March 2021 case is disturbing, said Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell. But it is not an isolated incident.

The number of reports of suspected elder abuse made to the 52 Area Agency on Aging offices in the state has skyrocketed over the past five years. In fiscal year 2016-17, the agencies received 28,633 reports statewide. That jumped to 44,352 in fiscal year 2021-22, a 55% increase.

The spike is even more dramatic in Northeast Pennsylvania. Reports to AAA offices in Lackawanna, Luzerne/Wyoming, Pike, Wayne, Carbon, Schuylkill and the Bradford/Susquehanna/Sullivan/Tioga Area Agency on Aging offices soared from 1,915 in fiscal year 2016-17, to 3,547 in fiscal year 2021-22, an 85% increase.

Self-neglect is the most common report statewide, accounting for 30% of reported cases in fiscal year 2021-22, according to the state Department of Aging. Financial exploitation accounted for 28% of cases statewide.

Experts in protective services for the elderly say the increase is partly attributable to increased reporting resulting from efforts to educate the public about how to spot and report abuse.

Other factors include financial and emotional pressures that stress caregivers, the opioid crisis, which led to increasing thefts of pain medications, and a spike in financial exploitation cases.

"There's a lot of risk factors for elder abuse and exploitation, but one of the main ones is social isolation," said Vivianne Mbaku, an attorney with Justice in Aging, an organization that trains attorneys about how to spot elder abuse. "There are not as many eyes on you to see that there's something going on."

Officials with local Area Agency on Aging offices and law enforcement say they're taking extensive efforts to combat the issue.

Lackawanna County will soon be home to a shelter for elder abuse victims. Telespond recently began construction on a transitional housing unit for abused and neglected seniors in Scranton. The four-bed, $1.23 million facility is the first of its kind in the state.

Sara McDonald, director of Lackawanna County AAA, and Mary Roselle, director of Luzerne/Wyoming County AAA, said they're continuing media campaigns and outreach programs to educate seniors and the public at large about signs of abuse.

"We have an elder justice multidisciplinary team that goes out into the community to educate older adults and the public," McDonald said. "They've done training for law enforcement and go out and do in-services at nursing homes, home health agencies."

Roselle said Luzerne/Wyoming County Aging established an extensive advertising campaign in 2022 and 2023 including television commercials, radio ads and billboards. Protective service representatives also speak to organizations and community groups and attend informational health fairs.

Area law enforcement agencies also have made prosecuting elder abuse cases a priority. In Lackawanna County, Powell's office has prosecuted dozens of people for a variety of crimes, including physical abuse, neglect, theft of medications and financial exploitation.

Powell and Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said the cases present many challenges because the victims often are mentally incapacitated. They also are sometimes reluctant to press charges if the perpetrator was a family member.

Financial exploitation cases are the most difficult. The cases include thefts by family members and caregivers and sophisticated fraud schemes run by criminal enterprises, who dupe victims into sending them money.

The cases are extremely complex and time consuming, often requiring authorities to hire a forensic accountant. Victims also are often reluctant to come forward.

"You are dealing with someone who may be embarrassed because of a poor judgment, or they may not want to see repercussions for a family member, even though the family member was stealing from them," Powell said.

Powell said he's hopeful a recently enacted law that enhances penalties for financial crimes committed against people over age 60 will be a deterrent. The financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person statute grades financial crimes as felony for any theft over $2,000. The higher the theft amount, the more serious the grading.

"Anyone who is caring for an older adult should be put on notice. You have an obligation to keep an accurate accounting of the money spent... and not divert it for personal use," he said. "Those who don't will be held accountable."

