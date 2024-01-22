Elder D. Todd Christofferson dedicates Orem Utah Temple

OREM, Utah (ABC4) — The Orem Utah Temple was dedicated Sunday by Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

This temple’s dedication “marks a milestone in the progress of the kingdom of God on the Earth, and particularly in this vital part of [God’s] vineyard,” Christofferson said.

The Orem temple is one of 28 temples dedicated, under construction, or being renovated in the state, the church said.

During the dedication, Christofferson said Latter-day Saints can find heavenly help and eternal perspective through their temple attendance.

“What had seemed overwhelming and impossible can, with the Lord’s help, find resolution, and we are more certain of [Christ’s] help,” he said.

According to Christofferson, Latter-day Saints first entered the Orem area when Brigham Young sent several dozen families to establish Fort Utah along the Provo River in 1849.

In 1929, Orem’s first stake — the Sharon Stake — was created. “Explosive” population growth led to many more stakes and to the eventual creation of the Utah Orem Mission, the church said.

Elder Christofferson’s wife Katherine joined him at the dedication, as well as Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Jennifer; Elder Hugo Martinez, General Authority Seventy and First Counselor in the Utah Area Presidency, and his wife, Nuria; Elder Kevin R. Duncan, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department, and his wife, Nancy; and Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt, General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Temple Department, and his wife, Alexis.

