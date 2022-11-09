Elder exploitation investigation leads to $45K in marijuana, 35 guns

Nov. 9—A Gainesville man previously convicted of burglary was under investigation this month for taking more than $50,000 from an 82-year-old woman.

When officers searched his home, they found roughly $45,000 in marijuana and 35 guns, according to authorities.

Dillion Ross Stowers, 28, was arrested Monday, Nov. 7 and faces a long list of charges including exploitation of an elderly person and 35 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office would not release how Stowers was accused of taking the money from the woman.

Authorities said Stowers was hiding in a closet when investigators arrived at his home.

Officers searched his home and found 35 weapons, including handguns, longguns and one firearm with an altered serial number, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators also found 9.5 pounds of processed marijuana, several THC vape cartridges and other drugs.

Stowers was additionally charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of THC oil with the intent to distribute and possession of Schedule IV drugs.