Elder McMichael withdraws notice to plead guilty

Feb. 4—Convicted murderer Gregory McMichael withdrew his notice of intent to plead guilty to federal hate crimes in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, meaning he will stand trial along with at least one other co-defendant when trial begins Monday the U.S. District Courthouse in Brunswick, 801 Gloucester St.

The "joint withdrawal of Plea Agrement" notice was filed Thursday night by McMichael's court-appointed attorney, Attilio Balbo.

His son Travis McMichael is scheduled give his decision on whether to rescind his guilty plea during a hearing before federal court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood at 10 a.m. Friday.

Travis McMichael, 36, entered a guilty plea Monday in an agreement reached with prosecutors in which he would spend his first 30 years in federal prison before going to Georgia's state prison system to service his life sentence. Gregory McMichael, 66, was scheduled to follow suit Monday and enter a guilty plea in exchange for going first to federal prison.

Wood accepted Travis McMichael's guilty plea, but she rejected the terms that allowed him to go first to federal prison. Her decision followed vehement objections from the parents of Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man who was shot dead by Travis McMichael on a public street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in February of 2020.

No such filings were made by co-defendant William Roddie Bryan.

The McMichaels armed themselves, jumped in a pickup truck and pursued Arbery after seeing him run past their home at 220 Satilla Drive on Feb. 23, 2020. Bryan joined the chase after seeing Arbery run past his home on Burford Road with the McMichaels in pursuit. Travis McMichael fatally shot the unarmed Arbery twice at close range with a 12-gauge shotgun.

A jury of 11 Whites and one Black man found the three White men guilty of murder following a six-week trial at the Glynn County Courthouse. The father-and-son McMichaels were sentenced Jan. 7 to life in prison without chance of parole; Bryan was sentenced to life in prison with a possibility of parole after 20 years.

The federal trial begins Monday with jury selection and could last up to three weeks.