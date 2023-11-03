Elder Sumatran tiger seriously ill at Zoo Miami, officials say. He’s undergoing tests

A member of a critically endangered species has fallen seriously ill at Zoo Miami and undergoing many tests to identify serious health issues, officials said. Berani is an elderly Sumatran tiger who’s on the verge of outliving the average lifespan of his fellow species in the wild.

In the past few days, wildlife expert Ron Magill said Berani has been lethargic with a loss of appetite, which raised concern with the Animal Science and Animal Health teams at Zoo Miami.

READ MORE: Need your cute baby animal fix? Here’s a Sumatran tiger cub born at Zoo Miami

He was immobilized Wednesday and taken to the zoo’s animal hospital to undergo a series of exams, including radiographs, ultrasounds and an endoscopy, to determine whether he has a serious health issue.

Berani, an over 15-year-old Sumatran tiger at Zoo Miami, is seriously ill and is undergoing a host of tests for several health issues.

Doctors already noted that Berani is “extremely” anemic and dehydrated, Magill said. Additionally, he has an enlarged spleen in addition to irregularities in his kidneys, which is a sign of renal failure.

Kidney disease is common in older cats, both domestic and wild.

Berani, an over 15-year-old Sumatran tiger at Zoo Miami, is seriously ill and is undergoing a host of tests for several health issues.

Berani is now under around the clock observation, Magill said, as he receives antibiotics, vitamins and pain medications. If an illness is found, Berani will be put on a medical plan.

Zoo Miami is one of very few zoos in the world that have successfully reproduced Sumatran tigers, a critically endangered species. There are less than 500 Sumatran tigers left in the wild.