Elder Victim Ministry reports more violence against seniors

Jun. 15—LIMA — Half of all elder abuse cases reviewed by Crime Victim Services in the last year involved violent crimes, surpassing identity theft, scams and other monetary crimes that often target older adults.

The Elder Victim Ministry worked with 230 victims of violent crime in Allen and Putnam counties in 2022 as adults older than age 60 are reporting more instances of domestic violence, assault and requests for or violations of protection orders, said Elysia Bush, director of the elder victim ministry and guardianship programs for CVS.

While the elder ministry prioritizes victims of violent crime, who accounted for 53% of cases reviewed in the last year, trained volunteers regularly check in on at-risk adults and make house calls after burglaries.

If signs of elder abuse are present, volunteers contact Adult Protective Services to investigate.

An estimated one in 10 adults older than 60 are victimized through financial exploitation, neglect, abandonment and other forms of abuse.

Women, people of color, adults in poor health and adults who are separated or divorced are at greatest risk of abuse, according to the elder victim ministry. But higher-income seniors are also at risk of financial exploitation, while lower-income seniors are more exposed to physical or psychological abuse.

"The best way to avoid or prevent elder abuse is through connections in the community — consistent connections," Bush said.

Experts estimate 60% of elder abuse cases are perpetrated by a caregiver, family member, friend or other person known to the victim.

"A person who is isolated, or a person who has health issues and isn't able to get out as much, is much more vulnerable to elder abuse than people who are getting out in the community regularly and seeing people," Bush said.