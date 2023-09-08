Elderly Asian couple held at gunpoint in another Seattle home robbery

[Source]

Another elderly Asian couple fell victim to a home invasion robbery in south Seattle this week.

What happened: A group of five young, male suspects showed up at the couple’s home at around 5 a.m. on Thursday, according to police. They allegedly woke the couple and demanded money while holding them at gunpoint.

What the victims are saying: The suspects allegedly held the gun to the male victim’s head. Images obtained by KOMO News show they also broke a door and ransacked the house.

"They push my husband into the corner and put a gun to his head. They kept asking me, 'Where is the money, where is the money?' And I said I don't have any money, I am old and retired," the male victim’s wife recalled to KOMO News.

The big picture: The incident adds to a swelling number of armed home robberies targeting Asian families in the area. Since June, at least 14 incidents have been reported to authorities, and they typically involved senior victims.

“It’s a group of three to seven Black males in their teens. They are armed and they are targeting elderly Asians within our communities within the south precinct,” Officer Judinna Gulpan of the Seattle Police Department said in August, as per FOX 13.

Police believe Thursday’s incident is connected to the earlier robberies. Community members are asked to review their home security videos for details that may assist in the ongoing investigations.

