Elderly Asian families in Oakland targeted in string of terrifying home invasions

[Source]

Asian American residents in Oakland Hills, California, are on high alert due to a string of home invasions targeting Asian families.

Police’s internal advisory: There have been about 50 home invasion robberies cases involving elderly Asian families, reported ABC7 News after obtaining an internal advisory from the Oakland Police Department. According to law enforcement, the robberies may be connected to a group of criminals.

Elderly victims: In one harrowing account, an 80-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife were at home with their two grandchildren when robbers broke through a window on Monday. The couple was reportedly held at gunpoint for about 40 minutes as robbers ransacked the house, escaping with $10,000 in cash and jewelry. The family has also previously dealt with three other attempted home invasions.

A small group of criminals has targeted approximately 50 homes in the Oakland Hills where Asian families live, mostly elderly couples, according to OPD internal advisory I've seen. I have met some of the victims and will have surveillance video at 6. pic.twitter.com/rSHREj0IBH More from NextShark: Florida woman charged with hate crimes, held on $20,000 bail for anti-Asian pepper spray attack — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) August 5, 2023

Another home invasion robbery: In another invasion, a cinematographer named Tony lost $40,000 in camera gear after robbers broke through his front door just before 4 a.m. in July. According to Tony, one of the robbers chased him with a knife before he managed to barricade the bedroom door while his wife dialed 911.

More from NextShark: Video captures Las Vegas vape shop owner stopping day-time robbery by stabbing would-be thief

“We were just terrified. We were just screaming at the top of our lungs, hoping someone will hear us,” Tony told ABC 7 News. “With Asian hate crimes and everything, it was already hard to exist as an Asian in this community. And now it sounds even harder, you know?”

Story continues

Other victims chose not to publicly speak out for fear of retaliation. However, they hope the information spreads awareness so that the public can help identify the robbers plaguing the Oakland Hills community.

More from NextShark: K-Pop Fans Demolish Republican Congresswoman's Attempt to #ImpeachBidenNow on Twitter

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Portland man arrested for anti-Asian remarks, threatening victim with black hose in road rage incident