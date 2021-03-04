Elderly Asian Man Assaulted, Robbed by 3 Men in Laundromat in SF Chinatown

A security camera captured a horrifying moment involving three unidentified men assaulting a 67-year-old Asian man while inside a laundromat in San Francisco’s Chinatown. The violent robbery, which only lasted for 45 seconds, took place on the 1200 block of Mason Street at around 9:50 p.m. on Feb. 3, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.

 

Surveillance footage shows three men ambushing the elderly man, who was sitting inside the laundromat. One of the assailants, who wore a black hoodie and a face mask, kicked the victim. An accomplice dragged the elderly man to the ground before robbing him. The suspects reportedly took off with hundreds of dollars. "Oh my God he looks so scared...it's horrible and so concerning," a nearby business owner said after seeing the video, according to ABC7’s Dion Lim. "It's so hard to watch...an old man shoved down like that is so helpless." No arrests have been made. According to SFPD, the investigation is still ongoing. “The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries from the attack. At this time we do not have a suspect in custody for this open and active investigation,” SFPD told NextShark. The SF Police Officers Association Union is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone who has information that may lead to the arrest of the three assailants. They are encouraged to call 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Feature Image via @dionlimtv

