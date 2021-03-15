Elderly Asian Man Dies After Being Assaulted, Robbed in Oakland

An elderly Asian man has died after suffering from an assault and robbery in Oakland, California last week. The incident, which left the man critically injured, occurred at the intersection of Jayne Avenue and Perkins Street near Lake Merritt before 7 a.m. on March 9. The 75-year-old victim, later identified as Pak Ho, was taking a morning walk when 26-year-old Teaunte Bailey approached him and allegedly punched him. Ho fell to the ground, hitting his head on the sidewalk. The impact resulted in brain damage. Hours later, Bailey was located and arrested after attempting to flee in a car. He is now being charged with special circumstances murder as well as first-degree robbery. This is not Bailey's first time facing a felony charge. According to KPIX 5, he was arrested last year in April with another suspect in San Francisco. Bailey was charged with child endangerment, robbery, possession of stolen property and parole violation, among others. Just last month, Bailey was also charged with robbery and assault in Oakland. He allegedly broke into a 72-year-old man’s apartment and stole the man's phone and other possessions. Ho passed away on March 11. He leaves behind three daughters. “I warned him not to go to Chinatown and I asked him if he had seen the news. He said he didn’t watch television and I warned him that elderly Asian people were being targeted,” his care manager told ABC7 News. Carl Chan, the spokesperson of Ho's family, believes the incident fits into the pattern of recent attacks against Asian Americans. “Basically almost every single incident is against Asian community, or Asians, especially our seniors. So yes, I think it should be labeled a ‘hate crime,’” Chan told NBC Bay Area. Bailey is currently behind bars with no bail. Feature Images via Department of Motor Vehicles (left)

