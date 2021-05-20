Elderly Asian Man Given New Fitbit After Attack and Robbery in San Leandro

An 80-year-old man who was attacked and robbed of his watch in San Leandro, Calif., earlier this month received a replacement from Fitbit on Tuesday.



The incident: The victim was attacked and robbed on Acapulco Road on May 8.



Security footage shows two hooded suspects shoving the helpless man and taking his watch. A third suspect is seen walking to a getaway car.

Two suspects, aged 11 and 17, were arrested on May 12. The 11-year-old allegedly has an “extensive criminal history.”

The victim suffered from minor injuries and thinks he was targeted because he is Asian.







Outpouring of support: Fitbit decided to offer the replacement amid overwhelming public support for the elderly victim.



On Tuesday, San Leandro Police Department detectives met with the victim and his son to hand over the new watch.

“Because of the outpouring of support from community members and media coverage this crime garnered, Fitbit Inc. reached out and offered to replace the victim's workout band,” police said.



Featured Images via NBC Bay Area (left), San Leandro Police Department (right)

