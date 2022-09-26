Elderly Asian man left bleeding profusely after robbers smash his skull with his own wine bottle on Chicago train

A man reported to be an Asian senior was left dazed and bleeding profusely after a group of robbers smashed his head with his own wine bottle on a Chicago train.

The incident, which reportedly occurred on a CTA Red Line train at around 2:12 a.m. on Saturday, was caught on camera.

In a now-viral video of the attack, two individuals can be seen ganging up on the victim, who was seated alone. They ask for the victim’s ID and wallet before forcibly reaching into his pockets.

One of them then pulls a bottle of wine from the victim’s jacket. As the latter gets up, the robber slams the bottle against his head, leaving him hemorrhaging onto the train floor.

More from NextShark: Racist Letter Calling Chinese People 'Murderers' Posted on Shop in Melbourne

“This is why I don’t ride the Red Line,” wrote Teshaun Terry, who posted the video on Facebook. “Y’all be safe at night on the CTA.”

It is unclear whether the pair of suspects had company. In the video of the incident, a voice can be heard yelling “Charmaine” multiple times as the victim is being robbed.

More from NextShark: Scammers apologetically blackmail Vietnamese restaurant with 1-star reviews for gift cards

Terry said she posted the video to spread awareness and help find the assailants. “They said they do this all the time,” she added.

The CTA in a statement denounced the attack as “absolutely reprehensible.” They have since been coordinating with Chicago police, who have issued a community alert to warn the public.

“This kind of behavior is absolutely reprehensible and should not happen to any CTA customer,” CTA officials said. “CTA began working very closely with CPD immediately after the incident was reported, including sharing relevant video from our security camera system.”

More from NextShark: UN deletes satirical article on ‘benefits’ of world hunger: ‘No one works harder than hungry people’

It was not immediately known whether the victim received medical treatment. He has not been identified, but some have described him as an elderly Asian man.

Story continues

No arrests have been made as of this writing. Anyone with information about the attack is urged to call Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4443 or submit a tip at CPDTIP.com.

More from NextShark: Crowdfunding to save Ghibli Museum raises over $200K

Featured Image via Teshaun Terry