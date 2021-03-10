Elderly Asian Man Left 'Brain Dead' After Violent Robbery in Oakland

Bryan Ke
·1 min read

A 75-year-old Asian man was left injured in a strong-armed robbery in Oakland on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Jayne Avenue and Perkins Street at around 6:55 a.m. when the victim was walking down the street, the Oakland Police Department told NextShark.

Authorities transported the injured victim to a local hospital. A friend of the family spoke to ABC7’s Dion Lim and said the man is “brain dead” and “may have only a few more days left.” After collecting enough evidence, the OPD took an unnamed person connected to the violent robbery into custody on Tuesday evening.

“I am saddened to hear of yet another violent attack on the elders of our community,” Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said in a press release. “The trauma this causes has a ripple effect, on the victim, their family, and the entire community. My officers are dedicated to bringing those involved in this senseless crime and all crimes to justice.” Investigators are asking for witnesses to step forward and are looking for surveillance footage. Those who may have information that can help with the investigation are asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (510) 238-3821. Feature Image via Getty

