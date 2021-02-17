Elderly Asian Man is Pushed, Hip Broken in SF Over Holiday Weekend
A suspect has been arrested in connection with an assault on an elderly man in the Tian Delong (Tenderloin) District in downtown San Francisco on Sunday night. The authorities revealed that Haskell Allen, 31, has been apprehended on charges associated with the unprovoked attack of an 83-year-old male earlier that same day.
Suspect Arrested in Assault of 83-Year-Old Victim
The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Haskell Allen. Investigators developed probable cause to arrest Allen who is also currently on probation and has a court order to stay-away from Turk and Hyde Streets. ➡️ pic.twitter.com/nk6n9YoLch — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 16, 2021
The victim, who was not identified, told officers that a man had approached him and suddenly pushed him to the ground around 9:45 a.m. on the 200th block of Turk Street, KPIX reported. The incident left the elderly man’s hip broken. The suspect was captured near the area later that evening at about 8:11 p.m. According to SFPD spokesperson Officer Robert Rueca, passersby assisted the victim before the medics arrived. He was then rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, reports SF Examiner. “Through the course of the investigation, investigators were able to identify the suspect,” Rueca was quoted as saying. Allen is now on probation and has been booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of several violations that include aggravated assault, elder abuse with great bodily injury, violation of a stay-away order and injury to a person due to perceived race. The police department is asking anyone with additional information to come forward and contact 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411. Do you have a hate incident to report? Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident. Please stay safe out there. Feature image via Pexels (left) Google Maps (right, screenshot)
