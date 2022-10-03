Elderly Asian woman attacked and robbed of life savings by men posing as construction workers in California

The granddaughter of an elderly Asian woman in Daly City, California, is speaking out after her grandmother was assaulted and robbed of her life savings by three men pretending to be utility workers.

Surveillance footage at the 70-year-old woman’s home shows a man wearing a construction worker vest, a hard hat and holding a laptop.

“He was pretending to be someone from PG&E, to try and trick my grandmother into letting him to the house,” Skylar, the victim’s granddaughter, told NBC Bay Area.

Two other male accomplices went over a fence and into the backyard as the elderly woman opened the front door for the man pretending to be a utility worker.

Skylar said her grandmother felt “trapped” and was screaming for help as they brutally beat her and dragged her chihuahua. The suspects ransacked the house and ran off with the woman’s jewelry as well as her life savings. The trio were caught on dash cam fleeing the scene.

Skylar said her grandmother is traumatized and was taken to the hospital following the incident.

“This incident took away her sense of safety and security,” Skylar said, adding that the suspects broke into two other homes in the neighborhood before attacking her grandmother.

“They attacked her inside her own home, where she thought she was safe. And that is something I really want to emphasize because these men are cowards. They are targeting the elderly,” she continued.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, Daly City police said.

While Skylar told KRON4 that her grandmother is “the most hardworking, she’s the most resilient, strongest person I know,” she believes she was targeted for being an older, Asian woman who was an easy person to target.

A fundraising campaign has been created on GoFundMe for the recovery of Skylar’s grandmother, according to ABC News.

Featured Image via KRON4