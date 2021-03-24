Elderly Asian woman attacked on San Francisco street using GoFundMe to combat racism: Family
The family of a 76-year-old Chinese woman who fought back after being punched in the face in an unprovoked attack on San Francisco’s Market Street said Monday that she was recovering from her injuries and would donate over $900,000 raised on a GoFundMe page to “combat racism.”
