Elderly Asian woman attacked on San Francisco street using GoFundMe to combat racism: Family

The family of a 76-year-old Chinese woman who fought back after being punched in the face in an unprovoked attack on San Francisco’s Market Street said Monday that she was recovering from her injuries and would donate over $900,000 raised on a GoFundMe page to “combat racism.”

Video Transcript

[CHATTER]

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- Hey. No. No. No. No. Hey. No.

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

[CRIES]

[NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

Recommended Stories

  • After raising over $900K, elderly Asian woman attacked in San Francisco plans to donate money to 'combat racism'

    The family of a 76-year-old Chinese woman who fought back after being punched in the face in an unprovoked attack on San Francisco’s Market St. said Monday that she was recovering from her injuries and would donate over $900,000 raised on a GoFundMe page to “combat racism.”

  • Asian grandma who fought off attacker in San Francisco is donating $900,000 raised to her community

    The over $919,000 raised was initially meant to help Xiao Zhen Xie with medical bills but she is instead donating all of it to the Asian community.

  • Kylie Jenner Responds to Backlash Over $5k GoFundMe Donation

    The 23-year-old has spoken out about the backlash she’s received over a $5k donation to a former makeup artist Samuel Rauda’s GoFundMe campaign. After criticism from the public about how low the donation was considering her net worth, Kylie took to Instagram Stories to clarify a few misconceptions about her donation.

  • Biden marks Equal Pay Day with members of the U.S. Soccer Women’s National Team

    President Biden marks Equal Pay Day at the White House with members of the U.S. Soccer Women’s National Team.

  • Asian woman dragged by car in San Francisco in shocking attack

    Coronavirus pandemic has seen wave of Anti-Asian hate crimes across US

  • Woman beaten, dragged during brazen SF robbery after church

    She was walking home from church on Sunday when the suspects attacked from behind and grabbed her purse. When she refused to let go, they punched her several times in the face and she was ultimately dragged by the suspects' getaway car.

  • Dr. Oz faces backlash ahead of 'Jeopardy' gig, called a 'disgrace' to Alex Trebek's legacy

    Dr. Mehmet Oz begins his controversial "Jeopardy!" stint tonight, and if Monday's teaser is any indication, social media isn't going to be a warm place for the media personality.

  • 21 Air-Purifying Plants to Cleanse Your Space

    Breathe easy with these powerhouse plants that purify the air&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • How bad is Europe’s third wave of coronavirus?

    Countries have been forced to tighten restrictions as the more infectious British variant spreads across the continent.

  • SF Woman Beaten and Dragged by Robbers Has Message: 'I Forgive You'

    A San Francisco woman, who was dragged by a getaway car after being robbed in broad daylight, tells her attackers to “Know that you’re loved.” The woman, who was only identified as Clarisse, was walking home with a friend from church on Sunday, according to ABC 7 News. Witnesses claim that three unidentified suspects approached Clarisse at the intersection of Polk and Bush Streets, and one of the suspects tried to take her handbag.

  • Sesame Workshop Is Talking More Explicitly About Race—and Welcoming Two Black Muppets

    Meet the new father-son duo, Elijah and Wesley

  • Donations poured in after attack on Asian grandmother. She wants to give the money away.

    Xiao Zhen Xie's grandson said she wants to give the donations to the Asian American community "to combat racism."

  • SF School Board member refuses to resign after offensive tweets

    A Facebook Group with 951 members is asking that Collins and two other school board member be recalled. There's even a website "Recall the School Board."

  • SFUSD VP apologies for offensive tweets aimed at Asian Americans

    San Francisco Board of Education Vice President Alison Collins' apologized for her offensive tweets aimed at Asian Americans as multiple board members called for her resignation.

  • This weekend’s full moon is named after a creepy, crawling creature. Here’s why

    It’s also the first “supermoon” of the year.

  • Sony Pictures Conjuring Up ‘Bewitched’ Movie Based On Classic TV Series

    EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures has set a movie based on Bewitched, the classic TV series that starred Elizabeth Montgomery. Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett, who ran the MacGyver and 12 Monkeys series, will write the script. John Davis and John Fox are producing through Davis Entertainment. Sony tried a romantic comedy movie version in 2005, which Nora […]

  • Sussexes' aide says all white people are 'rife with internalised racism'

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new strategist has claimed all white people are “rife with internalised racism and unconscious bias.” Genevieve Roth said she realised she was “racist” after marrying her black husband. “Race is an issue in our marriage because as a white woman of privilege, I have racist tendencies written in at a cellular level,” she said. The comment echoes an observation made by Prince Harry, who said his own upbringing and education meant he had been ignorant about the widespread nature of racism until he met his wife. Ms Roth founded Invisible Hand, a “female-led, diverse team" based in New York that is now advising the couple’s Archewell Foundation. She has written about how it was only when she married her husband, Jordan, that she realised the world treats her differently to him. “As a white American woman, I have too often made the mistake of considering racial injustice as something happening to black people that I needed to empathise with and fight for, instead of understanding it as something that I myself was creating and responsible for,” she told Australian social enterprise Primer. Alaskan-born Ms Roth wrote in Good Housekeeping last year: “It does not matter how many marches I have planned or how many progressive candidates I have campaigned for or how many times I have chanted Black Lives Matter in the streets: I am rife with internalised racism and unconscious bias. “And to all of the non-black folks reading this, we need to get clear on something: So are you.” Similarly, Prince Harry told GQ magazine last year: “Unconscious bias… having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what it was. I had no idea it existed.” “Sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realise it (existed), especially then living a day or a week in my wife’s shoes.” He said it would take “every single one of us” to instigate change. Archewell’s partnership with Ms Roth, a former magazine journalist who worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, was announced this week as the foundation revealed a number of staff changes.

  • Niger suffers deadliest raids by suspected jihadists

    The death toll from co-ordinated attacks on three villages rises to 137 - the worst of its kind.

  • North Sea on borrowed time as green targets block exploration

    The Government will make it far more difficult for oil companies to obtain drilling licences, effectively signalling the beginning of the end for the North Sea industry. Oil and gas from the basin has powered cars and heated homes for decades but reserves are dwindling while the UK is making a historic shift away from fossil fuels to cut carbon emissions. Under a wide-ranging decarbonisation plan agreed with industry, the Government said on Wednesday that licensing rounds will not go ahead if doing so would harm the UK's efforts to reach its legally binding target of net zero carbon emissions. However, amid concerns for jobs, investment and questions over whether renewable energy will be able to pick up the slack on time, it has stopped short of announcing an outright eventual ban on new exploration licencing - prompting anger from climate campaigners. The "transition deal" reached with industry attempts to strike a balance between preserving jobs and energy supply while harnessing the skills and cash of oil and gas players to greener energy and maintaining commitments to cut carbon emissions. The UK's environmental policies are under the spotlight ahead of the Cop26 international climate change conference being hosted in Glasgow in November, which has already seen ministers intervene in Cumbria County Council's decision to allow a new coal mine. More than 30pc of the UK’s electricity in 2020 was generated by gas-fired power plants, while the offshore sector met about 45pc of the UK's overall energy needs in 2019, according to industry figures. Under the deal, the Government and industry will jointly invest up to £16bn by 2030 comprising £3bn to switch oil and gas rigs to run on renewable energy, £3bn on developing technology to capture carbon emissions and stash them underground, and up to £10bn for hydrogen production.

  • Biden taps Kamala Harris to lead White House immigration and border efforts

    VP to work on ‘stemming’ the flow of unaccompanied children to the US border and addressing poverty, corruption, and gang violence in Central America