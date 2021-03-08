Elderly Asian Woman Robbed of Her Groceries Going Home on NY Subway

Bryan Ke
·2 min read

The New York Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a man who stole a loaf of bread from an 83-year-old woman on a subway while she was on her way home from the grocery store. The incident occurred inside the Eastern Parkway subway station on March 5 at around 4:10 p.m. when the unnamed man approached the woman and took a loaf of bread from her, the NYPD told NextShark.

The woman, who declined to give her name for safety reasons, was waiting for the elevator at the Eastern Parkway station when the unidentified man grabbed the bag of groceries hanging on her left arm. The bag reportedly contained English muffins, bananas and a loaf of bread. “He was tugging, trying to get the bag. He tried three times and he couldn’t get it and I started to yell, ‘Help! Help! Help!’ But he saw a loaf of bread that was sticking out in the bag and so he took out the bread and ran," the victim told New York Daily News. The victim, described by the New York Daily News as an Asian American woman who has lived in New York for 50 years, said she felt invaded for no reason. However, she does not believe she was a target of a hate crime. “This person could have been truly hungry, but I would have given him the bread, but we didn’t have any exchange at all,” she said. “I didn’t want him to take my bag. There was no money in there." Authorities describe the robber, believed to be between 45 to 55 years old, as a 5-foot-5-inches male wearing a black coat and blue jeans. The NYPD bought her two similar bread loaves from Trader Joe’s after reporting the incident to the cops at Transit District 32. Those who may have information should contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Feature Image via NYPD

