Elderly Asian woman shoved, robbed by duo in Queens

A 65-year-old Asian reportedly woman fell victim to a pair of violent robbers in Queens, New York City, on Sunday morning.

The victim, who has not been identified, was strolling along 155th Street and 35th Avenue in Murray Hill at around 9 a.m. when the suspects approached her and then pushed her, the New York Post reported.

The perps reportedly stole the victim’s purse. It is unclear if the victim sustained any injuries.

The case is currently not being investigated as a hate crime or bias incident, according to the police. Typically, this type of crime is pursued if the incident in question was “​​motivated in whole or substantial part by a person's, a group's or a place's identification with a particular race, color, religion, ethnicity, gender, age, disability, ancestry, national origin, or sexual orientation."

Asians in Queens have been frequent targets of violence since the onset of COVID-19. Most recently, members of the Sikh community have fallen victim to violent robberies.

NextShark has reached out to New York police for more information. This is a developing story.

