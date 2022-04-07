Elderly Asian woman stabbed in the back outside her home in NYC a day before her 71st birthday

An elderly Asian woman was stabbed in the back in a purportedly unprovoked attack just outside her Brooklyn home late last month, police announced on Wednesday.



The incident occurred near 53rd Street and Eighth Avenue in Sunset Park on March 30 at around 1 p.m. Fang Mei Lin, 70, was heading home to pick up a medication delivery.



Lin told New York Daily News through a family translator that her assailant “didn’t say anything” while attacking her.



“He stabbed me in the back, right by my right kidney,” she added. “Right after he stabbed me, he ran away toward the avenue. It hurt. I touched it, and I saw blood.”



Lin was in stable condition when she was brought to NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn. A doctor said the suspect’s weapon “poked her kidney” but “not all through,” her translator told CBS2.



The attack occurred a day before Lin’s 71st birthday. She said she now fears going out.







“I want the police to catch this guy no matter if he’s white or Asian,” Lin told the Daily News. “I want to know why this guy did this to me. If the police don’t catch this person there will be more and more victims. It can happen to anybody.”



The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on Wednesday. Officers are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.





