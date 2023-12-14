Elderly Bradenton woman in critical condition after getting hit by truck, troopers say

A 71-year-old Bradenton woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a pickup truck Thursday in a Manatee County crash.

The pickup truck stopped for a yield sign on the right-turn lane of Lockwood Ridge Road at the intersection of University Parkway at about 8:48 a.m. The truck moved forward while the woman attempted to cross the roadway from the sidewalk, and the left front of the truck collided with the woman, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

She was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.

This crash is under investigation by the FHP.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Bradenton woman in critical condition after getting hit by truck: FHP