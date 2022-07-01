Elderly Carroll County man murders wife of 55 years, deputies say

An elderly Carroll County man has been charged with shooting and killing his wife, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Carroll County sheriff’s deputies say Donald Staley, 80, called 911 on Thursday afternoon and said that he had shot his wife, 79-year-old Judith Staley, and he was going to shoot himself.

When deputies arrived to his Britton Dr. home, Donald Staley was standing outside the house with a handgun. They say he obeyed all of their commands and surrendered to deputies and a Georgia State Patrol trooper who also responded.

Deputies found Judith Staley inside the home with a gunshot wound to the head. She was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Deputies say the couple had been married for 55 years.

Donald Staley was initially charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Since his wife died, murder charges are now pending against him.

The sheriff’s office says they are still investigating.

