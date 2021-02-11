Elderly Chinese Couple Beaten, Wife Dies of Injuries in Random Attack in Pasadena
As anti-Asian crimes surge in California, a random attack against an elderly Chinese couple in Pasadena in December resurfaced on Twitter this week. The incident, which barely made headlines in mainstream media at the time, occurred around 7:45 a.m. at Colorado Boulevard and Arroyo Parkway on Dec. 29, 2020. Oscar Villamil, 43, allegedly approached and attacked the couple, who were in their 80s, as they crossed the street. For no apparent reason, Villamil “punched and kicked the male victim and pushed the female victim, causing her to fall and hit her head on the concrete sidewalk,” Pasadena police said. Both victims sustained head injuries in the attack. The wife, Pui Gee Ng Lee, who was left slipping in and out of consciousness, died at a hospital the morning of Jan. 4 at age 80, according to the Pasadena Star-News. Following an anonymous tip, police arrested Villamil on the same day. He was booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Villamil had a lengthy criminal record. At the time of his arrest, he was awaiting trial on two counts of battery, while previous convictions include vandalism, assault of officials and annoying or molesting a child, among others. Villamil pleaded not guilty to his murder charges on Jan. 27. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on March 3, according to Pasadena Now. Feature Images via Pasadena Police Department
