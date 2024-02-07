Elderly couple found dead in American Fork home; man possibly killed his wife, police say

WARNING: This post may contain graphic imagery. Reader discretion is advised.

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) — Investigations into the deaths of an elderly American Fork couple show it is possible the man killed his wife before dying from a stress-induced heart attack.

The bodies of the couple, identified as Sally and Duane Francom, both 84, were discovered on Jan. 3, “severely decomposed,” according to the affidavit for search warrant. American Fork police reportedly entered the home after learning the couple had not been heard from since November and that Duane had an alleged abusive history toward Sally.

American Fork police conducted a welfare check in December 2023 after the caller reported not seeing the couple for approximately three weeks, the warrant states. Police said there were no lights on at the house and no one answered the door, but knew the couple traveled frequently and often did not answer their phones.

In January, police were contacted again after a neighbor reported the couple had not answered the door for a holiday gift, the warrant states. When police arrived, they said they noticed the residence was the same as when it was last checked in December: the garbage in the can had not been taken out, the mail was still in the mailbox, and the house seemed undisturbed overall.

Fearing the couple could be injured or dead, police said they kicked open the garage door and immediately smelled decomposing bodies.

Sally was found in the kitchen area, which was in disarray, the warrant states. Police said her body was found lying on the ground next to a dining table.

The table did not have anything on it, but there were several items on the floor around the table that appeared to have been thrown or knocked over, including a tablecloth, eyeglasses, glass dishes, and papers, the warrant states. There was also a dining table chair that was knocked over onto its side with trash strewn about.

“It appeared as if a physical altercation had occurred,” the warrant states.

Police reportedly found Duane’s body in the living room.

Both bodies were so decomposed that the cause of death could not be determined, but based on the state of the dining room and the position of Sally’s body, investigators said it is possible she was strangled to death. Additionally, knowing Duane had heart problems, investigators said it is possible he died of a heart attack due to the physical stress of strangling someone.

The case is being actively investigated as a homicide.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 911 immediately.

