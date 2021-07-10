Elderly couple found dead at home in Aberdeen, Moore sheriff’s office says

Carli Brosseau
·1 min read

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an elderly couple in Aberdeen, ABC11, The News & Observer’s news partner, has reported.

WRAL identified the couple as Mary Lou Black, 86, and D.P. Black, 91.

ABC11 WTVD reports that an elderly couple has been found dead in their home in Moore County.

Deputies responding to request for a welfare check discovered the husband and wife deceased at a home on Roseland Road about 6 p.m. Friday, ABC11 reported. One body was found on the porch. The other was in the home.

Sheriff Ronnie Fields called the apparent double homicide “a cowardly act,” the news stations reported. “The people or person responsible for this crime, they need to be brought to justice.”

Fields’s office is offering a $2,000 reward for information about anyone seen in the area Friday, according to the TV stations. People with tips have been asked to call 910-947-4444.

