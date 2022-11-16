Elderly defendant in sealed child sex cases found competent

Nov. 16—Although case records have been sealed from public view in the child sexual assault cases against Ivan Nieves-Hernandez, the elderly defendant appeared in an open Hartford courtroom Tuesday and was ruled competent to stand trial.

Nieves, as he is commonly known, is in his mid-70s and was living in Isabela, Puerto Rico, until his arrest last year in the Connecticut sexual assault cases.

He is facing charges that he sexually assaulted an underage girl in Vernon in 2015 and 2016 — including engaging in at least one act state law defines as intercourse, the basis for a first-degree sexual assault charge.

He is also accused of trying to rape the same girl — and committing a lesser sexual assault on her — in Manchester in 2018, when she was 12, according to an affidavit by Manchester police Detective Jason Pontz.

The case involving the Vernon accusations is pending in Superior Court in that town, and the case stemming from the Manchester accusations is in Hartford Superior Court. Records of both cases have been sealed from public view, according to court clerks.

But Nieves' name was on the public Hartford Superior Court docket Tuesday. When his case was called, he walked slowly out of the courthouse lockup, wearing a surgical mask and sweatpants, to join public defender Matthew K. DiVito and a Spanish-language interpreter at the defense table.

DiVito told Judge David P. Gold that a state evaluation team had concluded that Nieves is competent to stand trial. The defense lawyer said he was willing to agree to a court order to that effect based on a conversation he had with Nieves.

Accordingly, the judge found Nieves competent, meaning that he can understand the proceedings against him and assist in his defense.

Prosecutor Michael Riley said he had reached an agreement with a former Vernon prosecutor to transfer the Manchester case to that court. He made clear that discussion of that possibility will continue with the next Vernon prosecutor assigned to the case.

DiVito explained that the reason for the attempt to transfer the case to Vernon is that the case already in that court is somewhat more serious than the case in the Hartford court. The allegations in Vernon include a completed first-degree sexual assault, while the Manchester accusations include attempted first-degree sexual assault.

Nieves complained through the interpreter that Tuesday was the 10th time he has been in court. He was arrested in the Vernon case in September 2021 and in the Manchester case the next month, online court records show.

The judge explained to Nieves that officials wanted to be sure he understood the proceedings.

"I thank you for your patience," the judge added.

